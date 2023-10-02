With Pro-China leader Mohammed Muizzu as Maldives President, India to wait and watch 

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to congratulate Maldives’ newly elected President Mohammed Muizzu on Sunday. But considering the inclination of the former leader of the opposition towards China, speculation is rife that all the diplomatic and political clout that India exercised in Maldives will now be a thing of the past.

“There is no doubt that Muizzu has leanings towards China, but we doubt if he would be able to, or rather be interested in, completely sidelining his association with India. That said, China and its presence in Maldives will be in the ascendant,” said a political analyst from Male, wishing anonymity. Muizzu won the Maldivian presidential poll defeating incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, securing 54 per cent votes against the latter’s 46 per cent.

Solih, who belongs to Maldivian Democratic Party, had replaced former President Abdulla Yameen (2013-18). Solih was considered India-friendly during his five-year tenure and was a close aide of India. On the contrary, when Muizzu’s Progressive Party of Maldives was last in power, it had secured heavy Chinese loans for the island nation. His government was also accused of cracking down on dissent. While the five years of Solih’s presidency were peaceful and prosperous, the same optimism cannot be expressed for Muizzu, due to his affinity with Yameen.

Yameen, who is currently serving an 11-year jail sentence on charges of corruption, was not just pro-China, but also vehemently anti-India. The ‘India out’ campaigns kept surfacing at his instigation even when he was in jail. Yameen was Muizzu’s mentor and with Muizzu now in power, Yameen’s release is understandably imminent.

India has invested heavily in Maldives. It has been involved in developing its infrastructure projects and, under its Neighbourhood First policy, extended grants in aid and loans. Nevertheless, there have been targeted hate attacks at repeated intervals — whether it was on migrant workers from India or on last year’s Yoga Day celebrations.

India established diplomatic relations with Maldives after its independence from British rule in 1996. In fact, India was one of the first countries to recognise Maldives after independence and develop close strategic and military ties.

“We hope that things remain normal between India and Maldives. Though we must admit that once Yameen is out, there is bound to be a hardening of stance against India,” said a source, adding that many who voted for Muizzu were keen to see India’s military presence reduce in the country.

Uncertain ties

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who was replaced by Mohamed Muizzi, was considered India-friendly during his five-year tenure. On the contrary, when Muizzu’s party was last in power, it had secured heavy Chinese loans for the Maldives. While the five years of Solih’s presidency were peaceful, the same optimism cannot be expressed for Muizzu, due to his affinity with Yameen. Yameen was vehemently anti-India.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first leaders to congratulate Maldives’ newly elected President Mohammed Muizzu on Sunday. But considering the inclination of the former leader of the opposition towards China, speculation is rife that all the diplomatic and political clout that India exercised in Maldives will now be a thing of the past. “There is no doubt that Muizzu has leanings towards China, but we doubt if he would be able to, or rather be interested in, completely sidelining his association with India. That said, China and its presence in Maldives will be in the ascendant,” said a political analyst from Male, wishing anonymity. Muizzu won the Maldivian presidential poll defeating incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, securing 54 per cent votes against the latter’s 46 per cent. Solih, who belongs to Maldivian Democratic Party, had replaced former President Abdulla Yameen (2013-18). Solih was considered India-friendly during his five-year tenure and was a close aide of India. On the contrary, when Muizzu’s Progressive Party of Maldives was last in power, it had secured heavy Chinese loans for the island nation. His government was also accused of cracking down on dissent. While the five years of Solih’s presidency were peaceful and prosperous, the same optimism cannot be expressed for Muizzu, due to his affinity with Yameen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Yameen, who is currently serving an 11-year jail sentence on charges of corruption, was not just pro-China, but also vehemently anti-India. The ‘India out’ campaigns kept surfacing at his instigation even when he was in jail. Yameen was Muizzu’s mentor and with Muizzu now in power, Yameen’s release is understandably imminent. India has invested heavily in Maldives. It has been involved in developing its infrastructure projects and, under its Neighbourhood First policy, extended grants in aid and loans. Nevertheless, there have been targeted hate attacks at repeated intervals — whether it was on migrant workers from India or on last year’s Yoga Day celebrations. India established diplomatic relations with Maldives after its independence from British rule in 1996. In fact, India was one of the first countries to recognise Maldives after independence and develop close strategic and military ties. “We hope that things remain normal between India and Maldives. Though we must admit that once Yameen is out, there is bound to be a hardening of stance against India,” said a source, adding that many who voted for Muizzu were keen to see India’s military presence reduce in the country. Uncertain ties Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who was replaced by Mohamed Muizzi, was considered India-friendly during his five-year tenure. On the contrary, when Muizzu’s party was last in power, it had secured heavy Chinese loans for the Maldives. While the five years of Solih’s presidency were peaceful, the same optimism cannot be expressed for Muizzu, due to his affinity with Yameen. Yameen was vehemently anti-India.