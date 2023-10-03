Home Nation

Maharashtra hospital deaths: How can a government be so careless, asks Delhi CM Kejriwal 

"These people are busy forming and bringing down the government by buying and selling MLAs but they do not care about the lives of the people," the AAP leader said.

Published: 03rd October 2023

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed as "extremely painful" the death of 24 people, including 12 babies, at a state-run hospital in Maharashtra and questioned the "carelessness" of the government.

The 24 deaths were reported between September 30 and October 1 in a government hospital in Nanded, a top Maharashtra health official said.

Taking to X, Kejriwal said, "This news of the death of 24 people including 12 newborns in a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra is very painful. May God give courage to all the bereaved families in this difficult time".

"It is being said that these deaths occurred due to a shortage of medicines. How can a government be so careless? These people are busy forming and bringing down the government by buying and selling MLAs but they do not care about the lives of the people," the AAP leader said.

