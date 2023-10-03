Home Nation

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested in foreign funding case by Delhi Police 

Officials said the proceedings are still underway. 37 male suspects were questioned at the office of Delhi Police Special Cell, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their respective residences.

Published: 03rd October 2023 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2023 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Prabir_Purkayastha-Newsclick

Prabir Purkayastha, the founder and editor-in-chief of NewsClick. (Photo | NewsClick.in)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two persons including NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha in connection with a probe in the portal's foreign funding, officials said.

This comes after the Delhi Police searched 30 locations connected with the online news portal and its journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

Officials said the proceedings are still underway.

They said 37 male suspects were questioned at the office of Delhi Police Special Cell, while nine female suspects were quizzed at their respective places of stay.

Digital devices, documents and other items have been seized for examination, they said.

So far, two accused -- NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty -- have been arrested, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

There was no immediate information on how Chakravarty is connected with the portal and the case.

