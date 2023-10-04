Ahmedabad Diary: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat interacts with OBC leaders

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

RSS chief interacts with OBC leaders

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stayed in Gujarat for a week after a long time, spending one day in Surat on September 27 and the rest of the days in Ahmedabad. He met people from various castes. In addition, the RSS chief met all sections of leaders of the OBC community, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and activists. Sources said this is possibly the first time since 2002 that the RSS chief has stayed in Gujarat for so long. Sources said that the strategy of Mission Lok Sabha 2024 could be behind these meetings.

Patil not to wear garland at public events

The words of BJP state chief CR Patil prompted a discussion in Gujarat politics. Patil stated in his address, “My target was to win 182 seats out of 182 in the 2022 assembly elections. We only won 156 seats, but I want to win 182 seats with your support. Whether I am the president or not, the BJP should win 182 seats.” Patil lamented that he missed the chance to win 182 seats during his tenure. “We lost 20 seats by less than 5,000 votes,” he said explaining why he does not wear a garland in public events. Patil’s three-year term as state president has ended.

Vibrant Gujarat meeting to be held in Delhi

The ‘Vibrant Gujarat Vibrant District’ programme begins on Monday as part of the 10th Vibrant Summit, wherein a series of events will be organised across the state, starting from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 until Sardar Patel Jayanti on October 31. Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Secretary Rajkumar, and a team of top officials will be in Delhi on October 6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 curtain raiser, which will be held in Delhi’s New Gujarat Bhawan. In

the event, Patel and the Vibrant team will appear in Delhi and invite ministers and top officials to the summit 2024.

