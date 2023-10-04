ED targeting Sanjay Singh for raising Adani matter in Parliament: AAP 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has 'targeted' their Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

The party was reacting to the ED raids on the premises of Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

"Sanjay Singh kept on raising questions on the issue of Adani and this is why the raids are being conducted at his residence. The central agencies found nothing earlier and won't find anything today either.

#WATCH | Delhi: On ED raids at the residence of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, National Spokesperson AAP Reena Gupta says "Since Sanjay Singh was continuously raising questions on the issue of PM Modi and Adani, this is the reason why raids are being conducted at his residence. Nothing was… pic.twitter.com/7USX2JhIhW — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

First, they conducted raids at the residence of some journalists yesterday and today, raids were conducted at Sanjay Singh's residence," AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said.

Sanjay Singh's father Dinesh Singh said they are cooperating with the ED.

The ED is doing its job. I don't know the exact time but around 7:30 am they came to conduct raids. I told ED officials they could conduct raids until late at night, we don't want them to visit again and again," he said

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Singh had demanded a probe into the allegations against the Adani Group. US-based firm Hindenburg Research had alleged that the Adani Group had engaged in brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Adani Group has denied all allegations.

