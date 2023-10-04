Home Nation

Nepal sees four earthquakes in an hour; tremors felt in north India including Delhi-NCR

Published: 04th October 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Employees come out of their offices and wait outside after back-to-back tremors were felt due to an earthquake, in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon | PTI

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A series of six earthquakes rocked Nepal’s western province, which is closer to India’s eastern border, on Tuesday afternoon, sending shockwaves to much of northern India, including the Delhi national capital region.

The epicentre was 206 km South-East of India’s holy city Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The tremors were felt in Nepal’s Bajhang and adjoining districts including Achham, Doti, Bajura and Baitadi.

Delhi-based National Centre for Seismology (NCS) recorded the strongest quake of 6.2 magnitude (M) at 2.51 pm. It lasted 40 seconds, which caused panic with people running out of their homes and offices.
Reports said many people were stuck in their high rises in NCR. No damage was reported in India.

The Delhi Police urged them not to panic. "We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," it said in a post on X. Tremors were felt in Chandigarh, Jaipur and other parts of north India as well.

The Police control room in the pink city said there was no information yet about losses.

However, initial reports suggested Nepal suffered widespread damage to houses and at least 11 people were injured. The earthquakes also induced landslides, which blocked the Prithvi Highway. They impacted the Jaiprithvi municipality, Kedarsyu, Khaptadchanna and Vithardir Municipality. 

According to NCS officials, the first quake of 4.6 magnitude struck western Nepal at a depth of 10 km at 2.25 pm, followed by a 6.2 jolt at 2.51 pm, 3.6 tremor at 3.06 pm, 3.1 at 3.19 pm, 4.3  at 5.04 pm, and the last earthquake of 3.9 at 5.23 pm. Nepal witnessed a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in April 2015, which killed nearly 9,000 people.

