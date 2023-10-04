Patient deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes Nanded hospital dean clean toilet, doctors threaten strike

By PTI

THANE: A doctors' body has threatened to launch a stir if the Maharashtra government doesn't take action after a video of the acting dean of a state-run hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients have died in 48 hours, being forced to clean a toilet by a Shiv Sena MP went viral.

Amid outrage over the deaths, Shiv Sena MP from Hingoli, Hemant Patil, visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and made acting dean S R Wakode clean a dirty toilet and urinals.

On Wednesday, police registered an FIR against Patil on Wakode's complaint on the charges of obstructing the public servant from doing his duty and defaming him.

The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in a release that a memorandum has been submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding necessary action into the treatment meted out to the acting dean.

Instead of questioning his own government about non availability of many essential drugs, he was shamefully forced to the Dean of SCGMC Nanded to clean the Toilets !

Does he have enough guts to ask questions to the Government?? #NandedHospital#nandedgovernmenthospital… pic.twitter.com/MeSAktoLbE — Dr.Sanjay MD (@DrSanjay277) October 3, 2023

IMA (Maharashtra) president Dr Ravindra Kute said the medical fraternity also wants a proper investigation into Nanded hospital deaths.

"All these patients were admitted in a critical condition at the Nanded hospital which is a tertiary care centre. We request for proper inquiry. However, the treatment given by the local politician and MP to the dean and the HOD of the medical college is not justifiable," the release said.

The IMA claimed the number of staff at the hospital is inadequate considering the huge footfall of patients.

"We will be forced to launch a statewide agitation if necessary action is not taken," the memorandum said.

