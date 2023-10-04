Sikkim flash flood tragedy: CM Mamata expresses concern over 23 missing soldiers

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over the disaster in Sikkim and news of missing soldiers and promised assistance from the state government.

Mamata put the state administration on high alert as north Bengal is witnessing torrential rain resulting spilling over of rivers at many places.

READ HERE | Cloudburst in Sikkim triggers flash floods; Five dead, 23 army personnel missing

“Deeply concerned on getting the news of 23 soldiers missing after a flash flood in Sikkim which followed a cloudburst in the region. While expressing solidarity and promise of assistance from our government side if sought on this matter, I also urge all concerned in North Bengal to maintain maximal vigil in the current season to prevent disasters,” Mamata posted on X.

Deeply concerned on getting the news of 23 soldiers missing after a flash flood in Sikkim which followed a cloudburst in the region. While expressing solidarity and promise of assistance from our government side if sought on this matter, I also urge all concerned in North Bengal… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 4, 2023

The CM, who is on a 10-day rest because of her knee injuries, held a meeting with the chief secretary over the phone on Wednesday morning, directing the state administration to swing into action in north Bengal and activate the disaster management group.

“Have already asked my Chief Secretary to coordinate disaster management preparedness measures asap. All steps have been taken to evacuate people in the districts of Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri to safer places. Senior ministers of the state and senior IAS officers have been rushed to North Bengal to oversee rescue and relief operations. Close vigil is being kept to ensure no loss of life in this grave calamity,” she further added on X.

