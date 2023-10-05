Aam Aadmi Party holds protest against arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi party workers on Thursday staged a protest over the arrest of its Rajya Sabha leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Several workers of the party gathered at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office at DDU Marg, raising slogans against the Centre and demanding the release of Singh. The protesters will march towards BJP headquarters.

The party has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh as he raised issues related to the Adani Group in Parliament.

"If the Bharatiya Janata Party thinks that it can win elections by 'using' central agencies on the basis of power and imposing dictatorship, then history is the witness that the public gives a reply", said Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) escorted AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh from his Delhi residence after arresting him in connection with the now-scrapped liquor policy case.

The arrest came hours after the ED conducted raids at the residence of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP in connection with the case.

His was the second high-profile arrest in the case after former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested earlier.

