Lakshadweep MP Faizal disqualified for second time in a year 

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Kerala High Court refused to suspend the conviction of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced Faizal’s disqualification from Lok Sabha membership. This marks the second disqualification of Faizal as a Lok Sabha member within the same year.

“In view of the order dated 03.10.2023 of the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala, Shri Mohammed Faizal P.P, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e., 11th January 2023, in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, subject to further judicial pronouncements,” read the notification.

In January of this year, Faizal was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in an attempted murder case in the union territory. However, on March 29, he was reinstated as an MP based on a stay order issued by the Kerala High Court. On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court rejected Faizal’s plea to suspend his conviction in the murder attempt case.The bench of Justice N Nagaresh considered the matter after the Supreme Court on August 23 set aside the high court’s earlier order suspending his conviction and 10 years of imprisonment.

