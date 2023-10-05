PM Modi announces gas cylinders for Rs 600 under Ujjwala scheme in Rajasthan rally

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a significant announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that the central government would now offer gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme at a reduced price of just 600. This move, made public at a rally in Jodhpur district on Thursday, comes just ahead of the upcoming Rajasthan elections and the festive season could have far-reaching implications.

PM Modi stated, "With this announcement, all the sisters will celebrate festivals with more enthusiasm." He emphasized that this decision would benefit women across the nation, including the 70 lakh families residing in Rajasthan. This announcement is widely regarded as a strategic move by the Prime Minister, aimed at countering the popularity of the Gehlot government's public welfare schemes in Rajasthan. Currently, the Gehlot government provides gas cylinders to 76 lakh beneficiary families of the Ujjwala scheme at a cost of 500 rupees each.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for various projects related to health, education, railways, and roads, with a total value exceeding 5 thousand crores in Jodhpur, the home of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In his speech, he took a swipe at CM Gehlot saying, "I have just inaugurated development works worth about 5 thousand crores. This was a government program, but the Chief Minister was absent. He is confident that everything will be fine if Modi is here. I also advise him to take some rest."

The Prime Minister also revisited the issue of the "Lal Diary" (Red Diary) and asked, "Will the Congress government allow the secrets of the Lal Diary to be revealed? If we want to uncover this secret, we must bring a BJP government to power."

Highlighting the issue of paper leaks, PM Modi connected with the youth, saying, "The paper leak mafia of the Congress has jeopardized the future of countless youth here. The youth of Rajasthan are demanding justice. The BJP government will take the strictest action against every such paper leak mafia and will bring employment to Rajasthan."

PM Modi criticized the law and order situation in the state, stating that when law and order deteriorates, investments shrink, and businesses suffer. He questioned the priorities of the Congress government, asking what Chief Minister Gehlot was doing during the Jodhpur riots and violent incidents and claimed that Congress's focus seemed to be on appeasement.

Using religious sentiments, PM Modi mentioned, "During Hindu festivals like Ram Navami, Parshuram Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti, incidents of stone pelting are reported from Rajasthan. Jodhpur, once known for peace, now witnesses gang wars in broad daylight." He also pointed to specific incidents, alleging the deteriorating law and order under Congress rule.

In response to the PM's allegations, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot fired back, stating, "I don't know who provides incorrect information to PM Modi. No one died in the Jodhpur riots. Modi ji's statements tarnish the dignity of the Prime Minister's post. He seems determined to defame Rajasthan."

The political heat is on in Rajasthan as both the central and state governments engage in a war of words in the run-up to the state elections, leaving the public to decide which narrative resonates with them.

