Impetus to farming: Yogi govt plans to make Krishi Kumbh 2.0 a global event

New farming and agricultural practices in various countries, including Japan, Israel, Germany and the US, will also be displayed and taught in the second edition of Krishi Kumbh.

Published: 06th October 2023

A variety of crops displayed at the first edition of the fair in 2018 | PTI file

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to organise the second edition of Krishi Kumbh (agriculture fair) in the coming December. The earlier edition, a first-of-its-kind, was held in 2018, a year after the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a government official, the aim is to make farmers from across the country and the world familiar with the state’s agriculture and its practices and enhance their technical awareness, new agricultural technologies and innovations.

New farming and agricultural practices in various countries, including Japan, Israel, Germany and the US, will also be displayed and taught. The discussions will be held on challenges related to cow-based natural farming, climate change preparedness, encouragement for sustainable agriculture, entrepreneurship based on FPOs, cost reduction in farming, and efforts to increase the contribution of the agriculture sector in making the state a one trillion dollar economy.

Various agriculture techniques through lectures, demonstrations and agricultural exhibitions will be showcased. Recently, at a meeting presided over by Adiyanath, it was decided to make possible participation of two lakh farmers in the fare. He has also instructed authorities to invite esteemed national and international agricultural companies and organisations, agricultural universities, agricultural science centres, and progressive farmers to the event.

In the first Krishi Kumbh, over 300 companies and organisations took part and the event generated revenue of around Rs 2 crore. The event will be organised at the Indian Sugarcane Research Institute in Lucknow.

