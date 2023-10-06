In Gehlot turf, PM Modi accuses Congress of vote bank politics

By Express News Service

JAIPUR/BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan over exam paper leaks, corruption and law and order, saying it cared only for its “vote bank” and not the people of Rajasthan.

In his third rally in a fortnight in poll-bound Rajasthan, Modi recalled the communal violence in Jodhpur last year and accused the Congress government of appeasement.

“When Jodhpur was burning during the riots, what was the chief minister doing? When there was violence here and innocent people were being killed, what was the Congress doing,” he asked. The rally was held at Ravan-ka-Chabutara grounds in Gehlot’s Sardarpura assembly constituency in Jodhpur — a BJP’s show of strength on the CM’s home turf.

Earlier, at a different venue, the PM launched development projects worth about Rs 5,000 crore. In another significant announcement, the PM said that the Centre would now offer gas cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme at a reduced price of just Rs 600. “With this announcement, all sisters will celebrate festivals with more enthusiasm.” He said the decision would benefit women across the nation, including the 70 lakh families residing in Rajasthan.

However, the Gehlot government provides gas cylinders to 76 lakh beneficiary families of the Ujjwala scheme at Rs 500 each. The Prime Minister also revisited the ‘Lal Diary’ episode and asked, “Will the Congress government allow the secrets of the diary to be revealed? If we want to uncover this secret, we must bring a BJP government to power.”

Highlighting paper leaks, the PM said the paper leak mafia of the Congress jeopardised the future of countless youth. “The youth of Rajasthan are demanding justice. The BJP government will take the strictest action against every such paper leak mafia and will bring employment to Rajasthan.” In a rally in Jabalpur on his ninth visit to Madhya Pradesh in six months, he lashed out at the previous Congress-led regime at the Centre, for corruption. The PM’s rally took place in the Gond tribe-dominated Mahakoshal region to mark the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati.

