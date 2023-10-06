Seven killed, over 40 injured as fire engulfs Mumbai residential building; 30 rescued

By PTI

MUMBAI: Seven people, including two minors, were killed and over 40 injured after a fire tore through a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said. A few of the injured are in critical condition.

As many as 30 residents were rescued from the terrace and various floors of the ground-plus-seven structure said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Sandesh building in Goregaon West, the BMC official said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Latest visuals from the G+5 building in Goregoan, Mumbai where a level 2 fire broke out.



As per Mumbai Police, the condition of six people rescued is critical. A total of 30 people have been rescued. https://t.co/G3Z0MihDc3 pic.twitter.com/Vn73WMFwFH — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023

The fire-affected persons were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu, they said. Of them, doctors declared six including two minors and as many women dead.

Another person died during treatment, taking the toll to seven. Some of the injured persons are in critical condition, said officials.

Fire department personnel at work after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Goregaon area on Friday | PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the loss of lives in a residential building fire in Mumbai and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased victims. The CM said that those injured in the fire would be treated at government expense.

Expressing grief over the incident, Shinde wrote on X that he had instructed Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar and suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to visit the site of the blaze.

गोरेगावच्या उन्नत नगर येथील एसआरएच्या जय भवानी इमारतीला भीषण आग लागून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत काही नागरिकांना आपला जीव गमवावा लागला आहे. यात काही लहान मुलांचाही समावेश आहे. ही घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी असून त्यात जीव गमवावा लागलेल्या नागरिकांप्रती मी माझी सहवेदना व्यक्त करतो.



या आगीच्या… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 6, 2023



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in the fire incident at #Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish speedy recovery to the injured ones," he wrote on X.

"The incident is unfortunate and I am in touch with the Mumbai civic commissioner," said Shinde, who is in New Delhi.

Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at #Goregaon, Mumbai.

We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided.

My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 6, 2023

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze had covered the building from all sides. It completely gutted the shops, scrap material and two-wheelers on the ground floor, said fire officials. It took nearly three hours for the fire brigade to extinguish the blaze. More than eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were used in the operation, a fire official said.

BMC officials said they are trying to find out if some more victims are admitted to private hospitals.

MUMBAI: Seven people, including two minors, were killed and over 40 injured after a fire tore through a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said. A few of the injured are in critical condition. As many as 30 residents were rescued from the terrace and various floors of the ground-plus-seven structure said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Sandesh building in Goregaon West, the BMC official said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); #WATCH | Maharashtra | Latest visuals from the G+5 building in Goregoan, Mumbai where a level 2 fire broke out. As per Mumbai Police, the condition of six people rescued is critical. A total of 30 people have been rescued. https://t.co/G3Z0MihDc3 pic.twitter.com/Vn73WMFwFH — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2023 The fire-affected persons were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu, they said. Of them, doctors declared six including two minors and as many women dead. Another person died during treatment, taking the toll to seven. Some of the injured persons are in critical condition, said officials. Fire department personnel at work after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building in Goregaon area on Friday | PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled the loss of lives in a residential building fire in Mumbai and announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each of the deceased victims. The CM said that those injured in the fire would be treated at government expense. Expressing grief over the incident, Shinde wrote on X that he had instructed Mumbai city guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar and suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to visit the site of the blaze. गोरेगावच्या उन्नत नगर येथील एसआरएच्या जय भवानी इमारतीला भीषण आग लागून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत काही नागरिकांना आपला जीव गमवावा लागला आहे. यात काही लहान मुलांचाही समावेश आहे. ही घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी असून त्यात जीव गमवावा लागलेल्या नागरिकांप्रती मी माझी सहवेदना व्यक्त करतो. या आगीच्या… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 6, 2023 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident. "Pained to know about the loss of lives in the fire incident at #Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wish speedy recovery to the injured ones," he wrote on X. "The incident is unfortunate and I am in touch with the Mumbai civic commissioner," said Shinde, who is in New Delhi. Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at #Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 6, 2023 Before firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze had covered the building from all sides. It completely gutted the shops, scrap material and two-wheelers on the ground floor, said fire officials. It took nearly three hours for the fire brigade to extinguish the blaze. More than eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were used in the operation, a fire official said. BMC officials said they are trying to find out if some more victims are admitted to private hospitals.