2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to Shahrukh Pathan who was seen pointing gun at cop

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, in connection with a case relating to causing injuries to several cops and gunshot injury to another man during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

Pathan’s pictures, in which he was seen aiming a pistol at head constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24, 2020, went viral, and he was slapped with various cases during the riots.

Though he got bail in the present case in which an FIR was registered in Jaffrabad Police Station, which is related to causing injuries to police personnel and gunshot injury to one Rohit Shukla, Pathan will remain in jail as there is another case pending against him for attacking a cop.

Allowing him bail in the present case, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat at Karkardooma courts observed that the court is conscious of the fact that Pathan's conduct before he was arrested and even during trial and during judicial custody has been atrocious.

All other co-accused persons are on bail while he is remaining in judicial custody since April 3, it was noted.

"In the overall facts and circumstances of the case where accused Shahrukh Pathan is in custody since 03.04.2020, the stage of the prosecution evidence,where public witness/injured PW-2 Rohit Shukla has been examined and relevant remaining witnesses are all police officials and all other co-accused persons are on bail, the present bail application of accused Shahrukh Pathan @ Khan is allowed and he is admitted to regular bail on furnishing his personal bond in the sum of Rs 50000 with two local sureties of the like amount subject to the following conditions," the order read.

In May, before the High Court, he had submitted that others in the case got bail while he is the only person behind bars and the 'entire case is a farce.'

According to police, his illegal firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds, was recovered and several shots had been fired by him. The FIR in the gun-waving case was registered under various Sections of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act. In December 2021, the trial court framed charges against Pathan and other accused in the FIR.

ALSO READ | NewsClick case: Police FIR names lawyer Gautam Bhatia, cites his 'legal defence' for Xiaomi and Vivo

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has granted bail to Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, in connection with a case relating to causing injuries to several cops and gunshot injury to another man during the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Pathan’s pictures, in which he was seen aiming a pistol at head constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24, 2020, went viral, and he was slapped with various cases during the riots. Though he got bail in the present case in which an FIR was registered in Jaffrabad Police Station, which is related to causing injuries to police personnel and gunshot injury to one Rohit Shukla, Pathan will remain in jail as there is another case pending against him for attacking a cop.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Allowing him bail in the present case, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat at Karkardooma courts observed that the court is conscious of the fact that Pathan's conduct before he was arrested and even during trial and during judicial custody has been atrocious. All other co-accused persons are on bail while he is remaining in judicial custody since April 3, it was noted. "In the overall facts and circumstances of the case where accused Shahrukh Pathan is in custody since 03.04.2020, the stage of the prosecution evidence,where public witness/injured PW-2 Rohit Shukla has been examined and relevant remaining witnesses are all police officials and all other co-accused persons are on bail, the present bail application of accused Shahrukh Pathan @ Khan is allowed and he is admitted to regular bail on furnishing his personal bond in the sum of Rs 50000 with two local sureties of the like amount subject to the following conditions," the order read. In May, before the High Court, he had submitted that others in the case got bail while he is the only person behind bars and the 'entire case is a farce.' According to police, his illegal firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds, was recovered and several shots had been fired by him. The FIR in the gun-waving case was registered under various Sections of the IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act. In December 2021, the trial court framed charges against Pathan and other accused in the FIR. ALSO READ | NewsClick case: Police FIR names lawyer Gautam Bhatia, cites his 'legal defence' for Xiaomi and Vivo