 CM Soren urges center to continue support for uprooting Maoist from Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Stressing that the Maoists are on the verge of extinction in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a review meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, urged centre to continue its support so that the rebels could be completely uprooted from the State.

“Maoists have reduced to an extent in Jharkhand, in order to prevent them from strengthening its roots again, it is essential that the deputation of central paramilitary forces should be continued in the state,” said CM Hemant Soren. The tenure of IG, CRPF in the state should be extended for at least 3 more years,

he added.

Further adding that the anti-Maoist campaign has been intensified in the state; Soren said that efforts are also being made to win the trust of villagers in remote areas by establishing communication with them under the community policing program in Maoist affected areas.

Under Psy-Ops, the real face of extremists is being exposed before the villagers, he said. According to Soren, Jharkhand has achieved unexpected success in this multi-dimensional campaign being run against extremist organizations. The area of Maoist Influence is continuously decreasing and now their scope is limited to a few areas of the state.

Giving an account of the action taken against the Maoists in Jharkhand, Soren said that a total of 762 Maoists have been arrested since January 2022 last year, while 20 others, including two Special Area Committee (SAC) members, were gunned down and 37 Maoists have surrendered before the police.

Soren, however, admitted that 90 Maoist incidents took place in 2022 and 97 such incidents took place till August this year.

The Chief Minister also urged the center to continue reimbursement of the funds for using helicopters for anti-Maoist operations under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) head. He informed that an objection was lodged by the Home Ministry in reimbursement of expenses for the period 2018-2022.

“I request that this amount should be paid from SRE head and the requirement of prior approval from the empowered committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India should be removed,” said Soren.

CM Soren also informed that five organizations of CPI (M) -- Krantikari Kisan Committee, Nari Mukti Sangh, Jharkhand A-One Group, Jharkhand Cultural Forum, Mazdoor Sangathan Samiti, have been banned by the state government. Besides that, other organisations that are secretly supporting the militants and are becoming a hindrance in the eradication of extremism or development of the state are being monitored closely.

The Chief Minister said that as many as 48 security camps have been established since January 2020 in the highly Maoist-affected areas like -- Seraikela-Chaibasa-Khunti-Ranchi border areas, Budha Pahar, Kolhan and Parasnath areas

