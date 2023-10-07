Home Nation

Government forced 'digitalisation' in MGNREGA, using it as tool to discourage demand: Congress

Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came after a media report claimed that six months into the financial year,  the flagship rural employment programme, MGNREGS has run out of funds.

Published: 07th October 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi government has "forced digitalisation" in MGNREGA in the name of transparency, using it as a tool to discourage demand for the programme among those who genuinely need the scheme.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came after a media report claimed that six months into the financial year, the flagship rural employment programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has run out of funds.

In a post on X, Ramesh said that on the one hand, 48 per cent of all vehicle sales in India between April and Sept this financial year were of SUVs, and in the same six-month period, Rs.60,000 crore budgeted under MGNREGA for the whole year has been exhausted.

"This not only clearly indicates the deepening rural distress and rising inequality across the country, but also demonstrates the Modi government's priorities which is indirectly suppressing demand for MGNREGA work by inordinately delaying wage payments," Ramesh said.

"To make matters worse, the Modi government has forced digitalisation in the name of transparency, while actually using it as a tool to discourage demand for MGNREGA among those who genuinely need the programme," he alleged.

Congress last week accused the Centre of carrying out a 'planned euthanasia' of MGNREGS by 'inordinately delaying' the funding of social audits, claiming this results in compromising the process, which is used by the government to deny funds to the states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Narendra Modi MGNREGA Jairam Ramesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp