Israel-Palestine war: Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv suspended till October 14

The Indian Embassy in Israel has issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

Published: 08th October 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2023 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rockets are fired toward Israel from Gaza, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv in Israel will remain suspended till October 14 (Saturday) for the safety of its passengers and crew, the airline spokesperson said Sunday.

"Air India will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period," the Air India spokesperson added.

Initially, an Air India Flight from New Delhi to Tel Aviv on Saturday and a return flight from Tel Aviv to New Delhi were cancelled in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.

Following the rocket attacks on Israel from the Gaza Strip by Hamas, the Indian Embassy in Israel on Saturday issued an advisory for its nationals, requesting them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

"In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters," read the advisory.

So far, more than 300 people have been killed on the Israeli side, with the number of injured victims in the Hamas terror attacks reaching 1,864, the Times of Israel reported, citing the country's health ministry. Hamas terrorists are still being sought by Israeli security authorities.

Israel launched 'Operation Swords of Iron', striking a number of suspected Hamas hideouts in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's response to the Hamas incursion will "exact a huge price" on the terrorist group.

