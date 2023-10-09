'Never witnessed such barbaric assault on civilians', Mangaloreans stranded in Israel share plight

Divya Cutinho By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: "I have been working as a caretaker in Israel for the last 14 years but have never experienced such a situation where civilians are mercilessly killed and kidnapped. The current situation is totally different and worrisome however we have hopes in the Israel force which will defend strongly," said Lenard from Vamanjoor near Mangaluru who lives in Herzliya, a city on the central coast of Israel.

Many Mangalureans working in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ramat Hasharon, Ga'ash Kibbutz and other parts of Israel shared their plight with The New Indian Express amid the Hamas Militant group attack on Israel and said they have been asked to remain vigilant and not to venture outside.

"Though the place where I live is safe as of now, we witnessed missiles being fired from Gaza. Few missiles landed near my place but at least 15 of them were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces(IDF) with the help of Iron Domes. We had to rush towards Mammal, a reinforced security room required in all new buildings by Israeli law or shelter rooms. I never heard of such an attack ever since I started working here. They never targeted civilians before. But this time, they have entered homes and streets and mercilessly killed civilians including women and children and held them hostage. It is horrible," Lenard told TNIE.

Alwyn, a Mangalorean showing destroyed structures at Tel Aviv in Isreal

Fr Santhosh, who is living in Jerusalem, close to the Old City said that the situation is tense but under control as of now. "We are in touch with the embassy and are following their guidelines. Most of the explosions have taken place in the southern cities of Israel. The present situation is such that we have been asked to remain indoors."

READ MORE | 'Indian nationals in Israel and Gaza safe,' claim officials

Praveen Pinto from Kirem near Mangaluru has been working in Tel Aviv for the last 16 years and said there was a firing on Saturday night and one of the missiles hit a building just 1 kilometre away from his house and injured two Israeli citizens. His wife Neetha said she is in constant touch with her husband and he is safe as of now. "He told me that on Sunday afternoon, the Israeli government declared a red alert and there are approximately over 500 people from Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapur region,” Neetha, who was also working in Israel, told TNIE.

Prakash, another Mangalorean also living in Tel Aviv, has been stuck inside the bunker since Saturday due to missile attacks and back home, his family is worried for his safety. "Hamas militants were very close to our room and Israeli forces captured them and we were safe in a nick of time," said Godwin, a resident of Taccode.

In cases of any citizens of India hailing from Karnataka in Israel requiring assistance, reach out to Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre Helpline numbers: 08022340676, 08022253707.



Also @MEAIndia Helpline number: +97235226748. pic.twitter.com/6c3thphjGq — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) October 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in an appeal to Kannadigas stranded in Israel urged to remain inside bomb shelters."They can reach out to Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre on helplines - 08022340676 or 08022253707 and also Ministry of External Affairs of India helpline number +97235226748," he posted on his X handle.

READ MORE | After a shocking Hamas assault on Israel, both sides brace for the devastating fallout

MANGALURU: "I have been working as a caretaker in Israel for the last 14 years but have never experienced such a situation where civilians are mercilessly killed and kidnapped. The current situation is totally different and worrisome however we have hopes in the Israel force which will defend strongly," said Lenard from Vamanjoor near Mangaluru who lives in Herzliya, a city on the central coast of Israel. Many Mangalureans working in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Ramat Hasharon, Ga'ash Kibbutz and other parts of Israel shared their plight with The New Indian Express amid the Hamas Militant group attack on Israel and said they have been asked to remain vigilant and not to venture outside. "Though the place where I live is safe as of now, we witnessed missiles being fired from Gaza. Few missiles landed near my place but at least 15 of them were intercepted by the Israel Defense Forces(IDF) with the help of Iron Domes. We had to rush towards Mammal, a reinforced security room required in all new buildings by Israeli law or shelter rooms. I never heard of such an attack ever since I started working here. They never targeted civilians before. But this time, they have entered homes and streets and mercilessly killed civilians including women and children and held them hostage. It is horrible," Lenard told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Alwyn, a Mangalorean showing destroyed structures at Tel Aviv in Isreal Fr Santhosh, who is living in Jerusalem, close to the Old City said that the situation is tense but under control as of now. "We are in touch with the embassy and are following their guidelines. Most of the explosions have taken place in the southern cities of Israel. The present situation is such that we have been asked to remain indoors." READ MORE | 'Indian nationals in Israel and Gaza safe,' claim officials Praveen Pinto from Kirem near Mangaluru has been working in Tel Aviv for the last 16 years and said there was a firing on Saturday night and one of the missiles hit a building just 1 kilometre away from his house and injured two Israeli citizens. His wife Neetha said she is in constant touch with her husband and he is safe as of now. "He told me that on Sunday afternoon, the Israeli government declared a red alert and there are approximately over 500 people from Mangaluru, Udupi and Kundapur region,” Neetha, who was also working in Israel, told TNIE. #Mangalorean Neetha Saldanha, wife of Praveen Pinto who is working in Tel Aviv, #Israel from last 16 years talks to the New Indian Express about the situation.#IsraelPalestineWar @NewIndianXpress @Cloudnirad @santwana99 @ramupatil_TNIE @KannadaPrabha pic.twitter.com/VRJ16n538b — TNIE Karnataka (@XpressBengaluru) October 9, 2023 Prakash, another Mangalorean also living in Tel Aviv, has been stuck inside the bunker since Saturday due to missile attacks and back home, his family is worried for his safety. "Hamas militants were very close to our room and Israeli forces captured them and we were safe in a nick of time," said Godwin, a resident of Taccode. In cases of any citizens of India hailing from Karnataka in Israel requiring assistance, reach out to Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre Helpline numbers: 08022340676, 08022253707. Also @MEAIndia Helpline number: +97235226748. pic.twitter.com/6c3thphjGq — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) October 8, 2023 Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in an appeal to Kannadigas stranded in Israel urged to remain inside bomb shelters."They can reach out to Karnataka State Emergency Operation Centre on helplines - 08022340676 or 08022253707 and also Ministry of External Affairs of India helpline number +97235226748," he posted on his X handle. READ MORE | After a shocking Hamas assault on Israel, both sides brace for the devastating fallout