PMO monitoring situation, Indians in Israel safe

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There have been no untoward incidents involving Indians living and working in Israel so far amid escalating tensions in the region. However, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv received requests from citizens stranded in the country to facilitate their safe exit.

The requests have come from Indian tourists and businessmen. Meanwhile, Air India has cancelled all its flights to Tel Aviv till October 14. Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said that some volunteers from India had reached out to him for any assistance required in Israel.

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha was in Israel when the war broke out. She had gone there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival and was not reachable for a few hours. However, she could finally board a flight and return to Mumbai. She appeared visibly shaken when she landed but there are no further details on how she returned.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi said the Prime Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and is concerned about the safety of the Indians there, specially the students. “It is early to state when we will begin evacuation, but we could manage these tough exercises well,” a source said.

NEW DELHI: There have been no untoward incidents involving Indians living and working in Israel so far amid escalating tensions in the region. However, the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv received requests from citizens stranded in the country to facilitate their safe exit. The requests have come from Indian tourists and businessmen. Meanwhile, Air India has cancelled all its flights to Tel Aviv till October 14. Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said that some volunteers from India had reached out to him for any assistance required in Israel. Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha was in Israel when the war broke out. She had gone there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival and was not reachable for a few hours. However, she could finally board a flight and return to Mumbai. She appeared visibly shaken when she landed but there are no further details on how she returned.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi said the Prime Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and is concerned about the safety of the Indians there, specially the students. “It is early to state when we will begin evacuation, but we could manage these tough exercises well,” a source said.