Two accused arrested for doctor's murder in UP's Sultanpur

By PTI

SULTANPUR: Two accused in the brutal murder of a doctor about a fortnight ago, including the main accused carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000, were arrested here on Monday, a senior official said.

Main accused Ajay Narayan Singh and his associate Deepak Singh in the murder of Dr Ghanshyam Tripathi (53) were arrested and sent to jail, Superintendent of Police (SP) Somen Burma said.

Before the arrest of these two accused, two others - Jagdish Narayan Singh and Vijay Narayan Singh - had already been arrested and sent to jail, Burma said.

The doctor, a resident of Shastri Nagar in Kotwali Nagar and working at the Jaisinghpur Community Health Centre, was allegedly thrashed by the main accused and his men over a land dispute, leading to his death.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered against the main accused, the SP had earlier said.

A delegation of the Indian Medical Association had met the district magistrate and sought justice for the doctor's family.

According to the SP, Dr Tripathi had purchased a land parcel from Ajay Narayan Singh.

"The accused were demanding more money and were not giving the possession of the land to the doctor," Barma had said.

