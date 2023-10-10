Home Nation

Caste census an X-ray of country, we will force Centre to conduct it: Rahul in poll-bound MP

The Congress scion also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not speaking on the issue of caste census.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting ahead of MP Assembly elections, in Shahdol district, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEOHARI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed caste census an "X-ray" of the country that will throw light on the condition of OBCs, Dalits and tribals, and said his party would force the Centre to conduct this exercise "come what may."

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not speaking on the issue of caste census.

"We will force the central government to conduct a caste census, come what may, to know the truth about the condition of OBCs, Dalits and tribals in the country. Our governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have initiated a process for it," Gandhi said.

He was addressing a public meeting at Beohari in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, a day after the dates for the state assembly polls were announced.

"Caste census is an X-ray of the country. Tribals, Dalits and OBCs of the country are injured. Let us check...It will clear the picture," he said.

"We challenged PM Narendra Modi to release the data of the caste census done by Congress. But instead of talking about it, he talks about Pakistan, Afghanistan and South. Speak on caste census," the former Congress president added.

Referring to a book written by Bharatiya Janata Party's veteran leader L K Advani, Gandhi said the book mentioned that Madhya Pradesh, not Gujarat, was the laboratory of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevan Sangh (RSS).

"But Madhya Pradesh is a laboratory of several scams like medical treatment to deceased persons, Vyapam, mid-day meal, atrocities against tribals and women, among others," he targeted the BJP government in the state.

The single-phase assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 17.

Caste Census Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Centre Madhya Pradesh Elections

