Communal remarks row: BJP MP Bidhuri skips Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee meeting

Published: 10th October 2023 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

FILE - BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was scheduled to appear before a parliamentary panel on Tuesday in connection with his controversial remarks against BSP's Danish Ali, excused himself from the appearance citing prior engagements, sources said.

Bidhuri is busy campaigning for the party in poll-bound Rajasthan where the BJP has made him in-charge of Tonk district, which has four assembly seats.

Assembly polls are due in the state on November 23.

The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha had asked Bidhuri for "oral evidence" in relation to complaints received from several MPs against him and BSP MP Ali for "alleged improper conduct during the discussion on Chandrayaan-3 mission in the House."

While several opposition MPs had demanded action against Bidhuri, some BJP members said Ali "incited" him and also made objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A member from the Gujjar community, Bidhuri has been drafted in by the BJP for poll work in Tonk, where it is present in a large number.

