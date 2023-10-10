Congress vows support to Palestinians

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the loss of lives due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday reiterated its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government, and to live with dignity and respect.

Palestinians search for survivors after an

Israeli airstrike on buildings in the refugee

camp of Jabalia in the Gaza Strip. Israel

launched several strikes on Monday | AFP

“The CWC calls for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues including the imperative issues that have given rise to the present conflict,” it said in a statement. “The CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days,” said the resolution.

The four-hour-long CWC meeting was presided over by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi also attended the meeting. Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said “the party condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel”. The Working Committee also passed a unanimous resolution for conducting the caste census across the country, which it said will set a new paradigm of development.

Retaliation has just begun: Bibi

Warning of more strikes on Gaza in, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel’s retaliation for the Hamas attack has “only just begun”

Israel strikes 2,400 targets on Monday

Israeli forces struck 2,400 Hamas targets on Monday, over and above 1,200 air strikes between Saturday and Monday morning

