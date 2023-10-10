Don’t encroach upon properties of displaced persons: Manipur govt to people

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has urged people and organisations not to encroach upon the properties of people who fled the ethnic violence.

“…the state government views the matter very seriously (and) with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may further ignite or aggravate law and order situation in the state,” the state’s home department said on Tuesday citing a September 25 Supreme Court order.

The apex court had directed the N Biren Singh government to ensure protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well as the properties which were destroyed/burnt in the violence and prevent encroachment.

The court had also directed that in case any property has been encroached upon, the encroachers should be directed to remove encroachment immediately.

The Manipur home department advised Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in all districts to implement the court directions. It warned that anybody found violating the same would be booked under relevant provisions of the law of the land and that they would also be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court.

Recently, the government asked people and organisations not to change the names of “districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions, and addresses of such institutions” on their own as the same might create fresh conflict.

