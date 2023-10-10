Home Nation

Don’t encroach upon properties of displaced persons: Manipur govt to people

The court had also directed that in case any property has been encroached upon, the encroachers should be directed to remove encroachment immediately.

Published: 10th October 2023 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

land encroachment, land acquisition, land e auction

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has urged people and organisations not to encroach upon the properties of people who fled the ethnic violence.

“…the state government views the matter very seriously (and) with utmost sensitivity as any such incident may further ignite or aggravate law and order situation in the state,” the state’s home department said on Tuesday citing a September 25 Supreme Court order.

The apex court had directed the N Biren Singh government to ensure protection of the properties of the displaced persons as well as the properties which were destroyed/burnt in the violence and prevent encroachment.

The court had also directed that in case any property has been encroached upon, the encroachers should be directed to remove encroachment immediately.

The Manipur home department advised Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in all districts to implement the court directions. It warned that anybody found violating the same would be booked under relevant provisions of the law of the land and that they would also be liable for contempt of the Supreme Court.

Recently, the government asked people and organisations not to change the names of “districts, sub-divisions, places, institutions, and addresses of such institutions” on their own as the same might create fresh conflict.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Encroach ethnic violence Manipur displaced

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp