Chhattisgarh: Congress, BJP in direct fight in 2-phase polls

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In Chhattisgarh, it is a direct contest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. The state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 and November 17 for the 90-member House. Chhattisgarh has a two-phase election, considering the Maoist threat perception and inhospitable terrain. Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale said in the first phase the polling will be held in 20 assembly constituencies while the remaining 70 seats will be covered in the second phase.

The political parties in Chhattisgarh have geared-up with their poll-related exercises like selection process of candidates, rallies, publicity and getting active on social media platforms. The opposition BJP declared its first list of 21 candidates on August 17. It has come out with second list of 64 candidates, including three sitting MPs.

The AAP that failed to win a single seat in 2018 polls cleared the first list of 10 candidates. The Congress, which is striving for the second term, is yet to announce any candidate. The ruling party apparently is banking on various populist schemes besides the regionalism as a response to BJP nationalism plank.

‘Process started 6 months ago’

The process to hold free and fair polls started six months ago during which officials made several visits to the poll-bound states. Electoral rolls were revised and special emphasis was given to ensure a healthy and an inclusive electoral roll, according to the Election Commission of India

RAIPUR: In Chhattisgarh, it is a direct contest between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP. The state will have a two-phase polling on November 7 and November 17 for the 90-member House. Chhattisgarh has a two-phase election, considering the Maoist threat perception and inhospitable terrain. Chhattisgarh Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale said in the first phase the polling will be held in 20 assembly constituencies while the remaining 70 seats will be covered in the second phase. The political parties in Chhattisgarh have geared-up with their poll-related exercises like selection process of candidates, rallies, publicity and getting active on social media platforms. The opposition BJP declared its first list of 21 candidates on August 17. It has come out with second list of 64 candidates, including three sitting MPs. The AAP that failed to win a single seat in 2018 polls cleared the first list of 10 candidates. The Congress, which is striving for the second term, is yet to announce any candidate. The ruling party apparently is banking on various populist schemes besides the regionalism as a response to BJP nationalism plank.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Process started 6 months ago’ The process to hold free and fair polls started six months ago during which officials made several visits to the poll-bound states. Electoral rolls were revised and special emphasis was given to ensure a healthy and an inclusive electoral roll, according to the Election Commission of India