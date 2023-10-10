UP govt to set up 3000 Pink Booths at 20 religious places across nine cities to ensure women's safety

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath government, to ensure women's safety in the wake of rising cases of crime

against them, is set to establish 3,000 Pink booths (police booths) across Uttar Pradesh. It will also provide Pink Scooties to all 10417 women-beat personnel under the Safe City Project.

The Women and Child Protection Organization has already presented the proposal and is likely to be implemented soon after the approval of the state government.

According to a state government spokesman, the Safe City project is to be completed in three phases in Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase of the project, Pink Booths will be constructed at 20 religious places spread across nine UP cities while two GPS-equipped pink scooters each will be handed over to 1100 women beat constables in 550 police stations under 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar within the next three months. In the second phase, 501 Pink Booths will be built in municipal bodies under 57 district headquarters and in the third phase, 2,480 Pink Booths will be connected with the Safe City Project in the remaining 143 municipal bodies.

As per ADG, Women and Child Safety Protection, BP Jogdand, Pink Booths will be constructed in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Agra, Balrampur and Chitrakoot in the first phase with an expenditure of Rs 1.66 crore.

Additionally, a letter was written to the police officers of all nine districts to identify the land for the pink booth. Since most of the nine district administrations have come forward with the land options, the construction work would begin as soon as the budget was released by the Home Department.

As part of the Safe City Project, the Women and Child Safety Organization has prepared a 6-month calendar to raise awareness among women and girls in the first phase. This calendar has been handed over to the Information and Public Relations Department.

Currently, the department is actively promoting the first phase and conducting awareness programs through FM jingles and community radio in all the districts.

