Home Nation

Delhi L-G gives nod to prosecute Arundhati Roy

This section mandates seeking prosecution sanction from the state government for offences like hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition and promoting enmity. 

Published: 11th October 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Writer-activist Arundhati Roy

Writer-activist Arundhati Roy (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday granted the police sanction to prosecute author Arundhati Roy and Kashmiri law professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain for allegedly conspiring against the state in a 13-year-old case.

They were booked in 2010 for making provocative speeches on Kashmir following a complaint lodged by social activist Sushil Pandit. The charges against them included CrPC Section 196. This section mandates seeking prosecution sanction from the state government for offences like hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition and promoting enmity. 

The Delhi government sat on it for years but after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill recently gave the L-G powers to take the call, he issued prosecution sanction.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arundhati Roy V K Saxena Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp