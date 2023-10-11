Delhi L-G gives nod to prosecute Arundhati Roy

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday granted the police sanction to prosecute author Arundhati Roy and Kashmiri law professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain for allegedly conspiring against the state in a 13-year-old case.

They were booked in 2010 for making provocative speeches on Kashmir following a complaint lodged by social activist Sushil Pandit. The charges against them included CrPC Section 196. This section mandates seeking prosecution sanction from the state government for offences like hurting religious sentiments, hate crimes, sedition and promoting enmity.

The Delhi government sat on it for years but after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill recently gave the L-G powers to take the call, he issued prosecution sanction.

