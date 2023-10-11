India, China corps commanders hold 20th round of talks, resolution awaited at Depsang and Demchok

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 20th round of the India-China corps commander level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on October 9-10.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The two sides exchanged views in a frank, open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, in accordance with the guidance provided by the national leadership of the two countries, and building on the progress made in the last round of Corps Commanders' Meeting held on 13-14 August 2023.”

Significantly, the Indian Army since the 18th round of Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL) talks which was conducted at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point, on the Chinese side, on April 23 this year has been reinforcing its clear view on the restoration of its patrolling rights up until the traditional patrolling points (PPs).

It was exclusively reported by The New Indian Express that the Army has put its foot down on the issue of patrolling rights and has insisted with the Chinese side that it be allowed to patrol till the traditional patrolling points in the remaining standoff locations.

The standoff between the ground forces of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) remains at two friction points -- Depsang and Demchok.

The technical term for corps commander talks is Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL). Talks at the SHMCL levels took place for the first time on June 6, 2020. Else, matters were resolved at the Higher Commander Level (Major General) meetings.

The standoff at Depsang is of much significance because the Chinese troops have blocked access to PPs 10, 11, 11A, 12, and 13. The area out of access, as per the sources, is around 952 sq km.



As reported earlier by The New Indian Express, the five PPs, which are located east of the strategic Sub-Sector North road, are close to the LAC, but not located right at the LAC. However, they are located inside the line that marks Indian territory.



Sub Sector North, of which Depsang is a part, is strategically most important. The terrain is such that large-scale armour operations are possible. China has multiple roads feeding this area while India has only the DSDBO road.



By sitting at the Y Junction, China can obstruct India's movement. Depsang is also a link towards Siachen and the DBO airfield. The Y Junction is about 20kms from the strategic airfield Daulat Beg Oldi.



The PPs are patrolling points identified and marked on the LAC where regular patrolling is done to assert the physical claim about the LAC. As per general estimates, G 219 (Tibet- Xinjiang Highway) is at a distance of less than four hours from Depsang.



The average altitude ranges from 14,000 ft to 18,000 ft. There are valleys and plains which allow for fast movement of vehicles.



But the problems exist due to differences in perception regarding the present boundary between India and China which came into existence after the 1962 border war. It is known as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is a military-held line.



Sources told The New Indian Express that problems keep occurring as there exist differences in perceptions among the border guarding forces of both countries about the actual alignment of the boundary on the ground.



The other standoff which remains is at the Charding Nonong Nallah in Demchok with around three tents pitched across. The LAC passes through CNN.



Tension prevails along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh with more than 50,000 soldiers from each side along with heavy equipment like missiles, artillery, tanks and other heavy equipment being deployed since May 2020.

"In the latest round of SHMCL talks, the two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. They also committed to maintain peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in the interim,” the MEA said.

