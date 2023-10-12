India launches 'Operation Ajay' to bring home citizens trapped in war-hit Israel

By Online Desk

India on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to help bring home Indian citizens trapped in Israel.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a message posted on platform X.

Assuring our students of all assistance. First Secretary Vishal met some of our students at Tel Aviv University (TAU) today to allay their concerns. pic.twitter.com/FZ9REvcEEl — India in Israel (@indemtel) October 11, 2023

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv said that it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday. "Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," it said.

ALSO READ | Indian Embassy sets up 24-hour helpline amid Israel-Hamas war, asks Indian nationals to stay vigilant

The Indian Embassy in Israel has also set up a 24-hour helpline desk for the citizens stranded there and has asked them to follow the security advisories.



