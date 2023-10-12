Home Nation

India launches 'Operation Ajay' to bring home citizens trapped in war-hit Israel

The Indian Embassy in Israel has also set up a 24-hour helpline desk for the citizens stranded there and has asked them to follow the security advisories.

Mourners attend the funeral of one May Naim, 24, durinig her funeral in Gan Haim, Oct 11, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

India on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Ajay’ to help bring home Indian citizens trapped in Israel.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return. Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a message posted on platform X.

The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv said that it has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday. "Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," it said.

The Indian Embassy in Israel has also set up a 24-hour helpline desk for the citizens stranded there and has asked them to follow the security advisories.
 

