‘Previous govts ignored border security’

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that previous governments were afraid of developing border areas so that enemies could not take advantage of it and enter through those routes. Describing the argument of those governments as “absurd,” the Prime Minister said, “Today, development is taking place at a fast pace in border areas… today’s new India is moving forward leaving behind the ‘scared thinking’ of the previous governments.”

The PM addressed a public meeting in Pithoragarh on Thursday after laying the foundation stone for several development projects worth about Rs 4,200 crore in the areas of rural development, roads, power, irrigation, drinking water, horticulture, education, health and disaster management in Uttarakhand. “It is a matter of pride for India that today our Tricolour is flying high everywhere. Our Chandrayaan has reached the Moon, where no one in the world has reached yet. India named Chandrayaan-3 mission on the moon as ‘Shiv Shakti.’ Today, the world is seeing the strength of India.”

The PM said the decade belonged to Uttarakhand, adding, “our government is working with full dedication for the progress and ease of living of the people of Uttarakhand.” Modi also recalled his long association with Uttarakhand. The PM emphasised that the increasing connectivity of Uttarakhand would take the development of the state to new heights. He also mentioned the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project along with the Chardham mega project and the All Weather Road.

On the recent strides made by India, the PM said the world is recognising the contribution of India and Indians. Earlier, the Prime Minister offered prayers at Parvati Kund. “I prayed for the good health of every Indian and to strengthen the resolve of a developed Bharat,” he said. “I sought blessings so that all the aspirations of the people of Uttarakhand can be fulfilled.”

In his address, the Prime Minister said more than 13.5 crore Indians have come out of poverty in the last 5 years and credited the government’s all-inclusive approach, where people living in remote places also get government benefits. The PM also mentioned the plan to provide drones to women’s self-help groups, saying the drones will help in agriculture and even the transportation of produce. “There was a time when a mood of despair gripped the nation. Everyone prayed and wondered when the country would be pulled out of the dark shadows of scams of thousands of crores of rupees.

“But now, when the world is surrounded by challenges India’s voice is getting stronger. Don’t you feel good when India shows the world the way?” the Prime Minister said. He said the change has not been brought about by Modi but by the people of India who gave him a chance for a second time to serve them. “The entire credit for it goes to the 140 crore people of the country,” Modi said. The PM said that when he shakes hands with dignitaries from around the world, he also looks into their eyes. “When they look at me they do not see me but the 140 crore people of the country in me,” he said.

