Priyanka invokes Indira in Gond tribe heartland of Madhya Pradesh

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Realising that her grandmother Indira Gandhi remains a revered figure among tribals (particularly the middle-aged and elderly population), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra invoked the grandeur of the former prime minister in her second successive election rally within a week in election-bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Addressing an election rally in Gond tribe-dominated Mandla district, just a week after her last rally in Bhil and Bhilala tribe-dominant Dhar district, she tried to strike a chord with the tribals (who constitute 21 per cent of the state population) by mentioning about her close facial resemblance with Indira Gandhi.

While highlighting the tribal-centric initiatives of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, Priyanka also announced a series of promises, including the Padho-Padhao scheme, which would entail free education from Classes I to XII along with monthly allowances/scholarships ranging between Rs 500 to Rs 1,500 (Rs 500 for classes I-XII, Rs 1,000 for classes IX and X and Rs 1,500 for classes XI and XII).

While reiterating the existing 11 poll guarantees of her party for MP, including conducting caste census/survey, Priyanka promised to implement the Sixth Schedule in areas housing more than 50 per cent tribal population, filling up the SC/ST backlog posts in government departments and providing equal sum under the PM Awas Yojana in both rural and urban areas. She also promised Rs 4,000 per sack support price for tendu leaves pluckers.

“You all have revered my grandmother. I facially resemble her which is why you’ve come to see and hear me. You revered her for her truthfulness and commitment to your cause. She furthered your interest which is why you furthered her interest. It was she who gave you the right over forest (land, water and forest),” said the Congress leader. She alleged tribal lands are being snatched under the BJP rule. “When you protest, bullets are fired on you,” Priyanka said.

21% tribals in state

Tribals form 21% of MP’s population. Priyanka addressed an election rally in Gond tribe-dominated Mandla district, only a week after her last rally in Bhil and Bhilala tribe-dominant Dhar district

