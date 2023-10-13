'World hit by terrorism, still no agreement on uniform definition': PM Modi

By PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday Recalled the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and said the world was hit by terrorism, but still there was no agreement on a uniform definition.

The PM also cautioned that conflicts and confrontations being faced by the world today do not benefit anyone, saying the world has to move forward with a human-centric approach.

Addressing the inaugural session of the ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) here, he also said we have to remove obstacles in the way of global trust. Modi said this is the time for peace and brotherhood and time to move forward together.

His remarks came against the backdrop of a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend which triggered fresh tensions in the region.

"India has been facing cross-border terrorism for decades and terrorists have killed thousands of innocents," PM Modi said, adding, "The world is now realising how big a challenge terrorism is, and that it is against humanity."

We have to remove obstacles in the way of global trust and move forward with a human-centric approach, the PM said.

"We have to look at the world with the sentiment of one earth, one family, one future," the Prime Minister said. "The participation of people is the best medium to tackle global challenges," he added.

The prime minister also said that the G20 presidency ensured festivities in India throughout the year and India's landing on the moon added to the celebrations.

