Breaking the glass ceiling: Tribal becomes Manipur High Court’s first woman judge

GUWAHATI: Retired judicial officer Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first woman judge of Manipur High Court.

Her name was recommended for appointment as a judge by the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on January 10 this year.

The Centre on Friday notified her appointment and that of two other judges. While Kabui, a Naga, belongs to ST community, the two others are from SC and OBC communities.

“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui to be judge of the Manipur High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office,” the notification issued by the Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice (Appointments Division), read.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Monday.

Kabui was also the Manipur High Court’s first woman Registrar and Registrar General. She joined service as a Grade III officer of Manipur Judicial Service in 1995 and retired as the Registrar General of the High Court in March this year.

She did not take phone calls but a family friend told this newspaper that she was happy over her appointment.

“Her phone has been busy ever since the news broke. Her friends and relatives are calling her to congratulate her,” the family friend said.

Kabui pursued her school, college and law (LLB) education in Manipur capital Imphal where she was born. Her husband is an Indian Police Service officer who is serving as an Inspector General in Manipur Police. The couple has three children.

Kabui’s appointment is significant, for it not only broke gender barriers but also opened the doors to communities that have been historically underrepresented in the upper echelons of judiciary.

