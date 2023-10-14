Home Nation

Israel, Egypt agree to let US citizens leave Gaza Saturday: US

The two US partners agreed to keep the sole crossing from Gaza to Egypt open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm (0900-1400 GMT), said a US official accompanying Secretary of State Blinken on a regional tour.

Published: 14th October 2023 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2023 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

A Palestinian man rushes past rubble carrying a child in his arms, following an Israeli military strike, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day in Gaza City on October 12, 2023.

A Palestinian man rushes past rubble carrying a child in his arms, following an Israeli military strike, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

RIYADH: Egypt and Israel have agreed to let US citizens leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing on Saturday as Israel carries out strikes against Hamas, a US official said.

The two US partners agreed to keep the sole crossing from Gaza to Egypt open from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm (0900-1400 GMT), said a US official accompanying Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a regional tour.

The official said that the United States did not yet have confirmation that the agreement was being implemented, "but the intention was to have it open."

Qatar, where Blinken visited Friday, has also been involved in the agreement by leaning on Hamas, with which the Gulf nation has close ties, to allow movement, the official said.

The official said that 500-600 US citizens in the Gaza Strip had reached out for information on leaving the hemmed in territory.

The official did not know if other foreign national were able to leave.

Israel has warned more than one million people to flee the north of the blockaded Gaza Strip as it prepares a possible ground invasion following a deadly attack by Hamas a week ago.

US officials earlier had voiced interest in letting people flee to Egypt but backtracked after seeing limited support in the region, saying instead that the priority would be on helping US citizens depart.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IsraelHamas war IsraelPalestine war US citizens

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp