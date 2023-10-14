Uzbekistan hopes upcoming tourism summit in Samarkand will bolster ties with India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 160 countries from across the globe will take part in the UN World Tourism Organisation Summit that begins in Samarkand on Monday.

"We are extremely proud to be hosting the 25th UNWTO Summit in Samarkand. India too is taking part in this historic event and we are hoping to discuss issues on tourism and investment in this sector which will bring the world closer to each other. India and Uzbekistan have long established historical ties with each other and we are sure that both nations will stand to benefit from this event," a spokesperson of the Embassy of Uzbekistan told The New Indian Express.

India and Uzbekistan have direct flight connections and are hoping that the conclusion of the summit will see a further bolstering of ties. India is a country that most people in Uzbekistan are familiar with. However, as of now, tourists from China have the most footfalls in Uzbekistan.

"There will be an investment forum held during the summit (which begins on 16th and concludes on 20th of October). We hope that Uzbekistan would attract more investments. We are also looking at partnerships in the education sector. Tourism not just takes us back to history but is a major source of income for many people across the world. It encourages the world to come together without any bias. There is a saying in our country that every guest should be treated like a father is treated in the family. We would like the delegates attending the event to go back with that feeling," the spokesperson added.

