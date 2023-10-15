'Dont insult Mahatama Gandhi': Senior RJD leader over Nitish's comparison with Gandhi

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on Sunday objected the erection of poster calling Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar 'the country's second gandhi". The poster praised the JD(U) leader for "teaching the lesson of equality".

He said that the poster was put up by Nitish's devotees. He was a a great leader and he had done a lot for Bihar but Mahatama Gandhi should not be insulted by being compared, he added.

Quoting Ram Manohar Lohia's statement, Tiwari said, "People like Mahatma Gandhi are born once in thousand years."

After the release of the caste census report, Nitish is being compared with Mahatma Gandhi. The posters were reportedly put up by JD (U) Workers. JD(U) leader Chhotu Singh, who said that Nitish has made great efforts to bring social reforms, from taking concrete measures against dowry system to prohibition, adding that he is following the path shown by Father of the Nation and so he was comparing him with Gandhi.

Countering Tiwari, JD (U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha said, "people makes comparison based on emotions. Nitish has created such an image with his working style and has a large number of fans across the country. He has made efforts to bring improve the society."

Jha added that Mahatma Gandhi not only played role in independence but also taught the lesson of non-violence and brought social change in the country. Nitish follows the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and somewhere the workers see the image of Mahatma Gandhi in Nitish Kumar.

RJD are JD(U) are members of Opposition INDIA bloc. Nitish and RJD chief Lalu were political opponents before they joined hands to defeat BJP in the state.

Nitish's comparison to Gandhi was also criticised by BJP. BJP spokesperson Kuntal Krishna said it was 'despicable' that Nitish was compared to Gandhi. “Nitish has been opposing Lalu for almost three decades but now he is sitting on Lalu's lap for the sake of Prime Minister's post,” he said, calling him "the most opportunist leader".

