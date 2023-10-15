Home Nation

Operation Ajay: Two flights bring back 471 Indians from Israel

A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay, which was launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel.

Published: 15th October 2023

Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, Vijay Kumar Singh, welcomes passengers who arrived from Tel Aviv on Sunday. (Photo | MEAIndia Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two flights from Tel Aviv carrying a total of 471 Indians landed in the national capital on Sunday morning.

One flight was operated by Air India and another by SpiceJet.

A total of four flights have been operated under Operation Ajay, which was launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel, where an intense conflict is going on with the militant group Hamas.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said the third flight with 197 passengers landed at the Delhi airport in the morning.

The fourth flight with 274 passengers onboard touches down in the national capital, he said in posts on social media platform X and also shared pictures of passengers.

Two chartered flights from Tel Aviv, operated by Air India, came with a total of more than 435 passengers on Friday and Saturday.

IsraelpalestineHamasGazaOperation Ajay

