Ahead of LS polls, BJP extends Bengal outreach via 1,000 puja pandals

KOLKATA: Aiming to use Bengal’s biggest religious festival as an outreach drive in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP has decided to organise at least 25 Durga Pujas in districts and set a target for its leaders to be involved in over 1,000 existing Pujas across the state this year.

Eyeing to breach TMC’s hegemony in organising Pujas, the saffron camp has decided to organise the event in different banners and earmarked 1,000-odd existing pujas where party leaders play active role, said a BJP leader.

“Our leaders will play active roles to organise inaugural programmes and cultural events during the festival. They will also use the Puja platform to aware people of the success stories of the Narendra Modi government,” said a BJP leader.

The decision of the BJP’s Bengal chapter to involve its leaders in the Durga Puja was taken after Union Home minister Amit Shah agreed to visit the state capital on Monday and inaugurate a Puja at Santosh Mitra Square in central Kolkata. The Prime Minister had also inaugurated a Durga Puja in Kolkata in October, 2020, virtually, which was organised by the party for the first time.

BJP’s national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Kolkata on October 20 on the occasion of the festival. Aiming to use Bengal’s biggest religious festival as an outreach drive in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP has decided to organise at least 25 Durga Pujas in districts and set a target for its leaders to be involved in over 1,000 existing Pujas across the state this year.

In a bid to breach Trinamool’s hegemony in organising Pujas, the saffron camp has decided to organise the event in different banners and earmarked 1,000-odd existing pujas where party leaders play active role, said a BJP leader.

