Amit Shah inaugurates Ram Temple-themed Durga Puja, says BJP will uproot corruption in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Durga Puja festival in West Bengal on Monday bore a political flavour as Union Home minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating a Ram Temple-themed Puja pandal in central Kolkata, said the saffron camp would leave no stone unturned to bring changes in Bengal by uprooting corruption during the ongoing TMC-led regime.

Shah's presence in the biggest festival of Bengali Hindus is politically significant in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in which the BJP has set a target of double the seats that it had bagged in the 2019 general elections.

“BJP will make an all-out effort to bring changes in West Bengal. Corruption in the ongoing regime of the TMC-led government will be uprooted by the BJP,” said Shah in his brief speech while inaugurating the pandal of Santosh Mitra Square.

The Satosh Mitra Puja is known to be an event organised by Sajal Ghosh, who defected from the TMC to the BJP in 2021.

This is the second time Shah inaugurated a puja pandal in Kolkata. He had visited a Durga Puja in Salt Lake in 2019, months after the saffron camp made deep inroads in Bengal by bagging 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections.

Shah landed in Kolkata airport, arrived at the Race Course helipad and his motorcade reached the puja venue around 4.15 pm. During his 45-minute stay, he delivered his wishes to the people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja. After inaugurating the Puja, he left for the helipad and took his flight from Dum Dum airport to Delhi.

“Since our impressive performance in the 2019 general elections, our party is trying to use the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus as a platform to consolidate the electorate. In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Durga Puja virtually which was organised by the BJP for the first time. With months to go to the Lok Sabha polls, our leadership doesn’t want to miss the opportunity to utilise the festival as an outreach platform,” said a BJP leader.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOLKATA: The Durga Puja festival in West Bengal on Monday bore a political flavour as Union Home minister Amit Shah, while inaugurating a Ram Temple-themed Puja pandal in central Kolkata, said the saffron camp would leave no stone unturned to bring changes in Bengal by uprooting corruption during the ongoing TMC-led regime. Shah's presence in the biggest festival of Bengali Hindus is politically significant in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 in which the BJP has set a target of double the seats that it had bagged in the 2019 general elections. “BJP will make an all-out effort to bring changes in West Bengal. Corruption in the ongoing regime of the TMC-led government will be uprooted by the BJP,” said Shah in his brief speech while inaugurating the pandal of Santosh Mitra Square.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Satosh Mitra Puja is known to be an event organised by Sajal Ghosh, who defected from the TMC to the BJP in 2021. This is the second time Shah inaugurated a puja pandal in Kolkata. He had visited a Durga Puja in Salt Lake in 2019, months after the saffron camp made deep inroads in Bengal by bagging 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the general elections. Shah landed in Kolkata airport, arrived at the Race Course helipad and his motorcade reached the puja venue around 4.15 pm. During his 45-minute stay, he delivered his wishes to the people of Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja. After inaugurating the Puja, he left for the helipad and took his flight from Dum Dum airport to Delhi. “Since our impressive performance in the 2019 general elections, our party is trying to use the biggest religious festival of Bengali Hindus as a platform to consolidate the electorate. In 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Durga Puja virtually which was organised by the BJP for the first time. With months to go to the Lok Sabha polls, our leadership doesn’t want to miss the opportunity to utilise the festival as an outreach platform,” said a BJP leader. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp