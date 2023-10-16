BJP MP charges Moitra with cash for query, writes to Birla

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey kickstarted a political storm on Sunday after he wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly taking bribe for raising questions in the House.

Dubey, who is often at loggerheads with Moitra in the Parliament, has demanded her immediate suspension from the House. “I am in receipt of a letter from Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, wherein he has shared irrefutable evidence of cash and gifts exchanged between Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and business tycoon Darshan Hirananadani to ask question(s) in Parliament,” Dubey alleged in his letter.

“Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament, out of the total 61 posted by her that shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting the business interests of Darshan Hirananadani and his company,” Dubey’s letter alleged, adding that Moitra’s questions were often focused on the Adani group.

Dubey claimed that he has enclosed all documents and relevant papers forwarded by Dehadrai with his letter. “After having meticulously gone through all the papers and documents, there is not an iota of doubt about a criminal conspiracy hatched by Mahua Moitra to protect the business interest of a businessman by asking questions in the Parliament, which is reminiscent of the ‘cash-for-query’ episode of 12 December, 2005,” Dubey said.

He has also alleged that all these acts by Moitra are a clear case of Breach of Privilege, Contempt of the House, and a criminal offence under IPC Section 120A. Undeterred by the BJP MP’s allegations of cash-for-questions, Moitra took to social media site X. “If Adani group is relying on dodgy dossier created by dubious Sanghis and circulated by fake degree wallahs to either shut me up or bring me down, I would advise them not to waste their time. Use your lawyers wisely,” she wrote on the website.

“Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala and other BJP luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for enforcement directorate and others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep,” she wrote on X.

In a third post, she said, “Also welcome CBI’s enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey kickstarted a political storm on Sunday after he wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking action against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for allegedly taking bribe for raising questions in the House. Dubey, who is often at loggerheads with Moitra in the Parliament, has demanded her immediate suspension from the House. “I am in receipt of a letter from Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, wherein he has shared irrefutable evidence of cash and gifts exchanged between Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and business tycoon Darshan Hirananadani to ask question(s) in Parliament,” Dubey alleged in his letter. “Moitra asked approximately 50 questions in Parliament, out of the total 61 posted by her that shockingly seek information, with the intent of protecting the business interests of Darshan Hirananadani and his company,” Dubey’s letter alleged, adding that Moitra’s questions were often focused on the Adani group. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dubey claimed that he has enclosed all documents and relevant papers forwarded by Dehadrai with his letter. “After having meticulously gone through all the papers and documents, there is not an iota of doubt about a criminal conspiracy hatched by Mahua Moitra to protect the business interest of a businessman by asking questions in the Parliament, which is reminiscent of the ‘cash-for-query’ episode of 12 December, 2005,” Dubey said. He has also alleged that all these acts by Moitra are a clear case of Breach of Privilege, Contempt of the House, and a criminal offence under IPC Section 120A. Undeterred by the BJP MP’s allegations of cash-for-questions, Moitra took to social media site X. “If Adani group is relying on dodgy dossier created by dubious Sanghis and circulated by fake degree wallahs to either shut me up or bring me down, I would advise them not to waste their time. Use your lawyers wisely,” she wrote on the website. “Multiple breach of privileges pending against fake degreewala and other BJP luminaries. Welcome any motions against me right after Speaker finishes dealing with those. Also waiting for enforcement directorate and others to file FIR in Adani coal scam before coming to my doorstep,” she wrote on X. In a third post, she said, “Also welcome CBI’s enquiry into my alleged money laundering right after they finish investigating Adani’s offshore money trail, over invoicing, benami accounts. Adani may use BJP agencies to browbeat competition & buy airports but just try doing it with me.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp