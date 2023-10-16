Home Nation

Defence ministry seals Rs 313 crore deal with Cochin Shipyard to upgrade INS Beas

INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra class frigates to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion.

Defence Ministry

Defence Ministry signing a Rs 313 crore deal with the Cochin Shipyard Limited on Monday (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Monday signed a Rs 313 crore contract with the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for mid-life ”upgrade and re-powering” of frontline frigate INS Beas.

The ministry said the ”transformative maiden re-powering” project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of CSL. ”The Ministry of defence signed a contract on October 16 in New Delhi for mid-life upgrade and re-powering of INS Beas with Kochi-based M/S Cochin Shipyard Limited at an overall cost of Rs 313.42 crore,” it said.

INS Beas is the first of Brahmaputra class frigates to be re-powered from steam to diesel propulsion. ”After completion of the mid-life upgrade and re-powering in 2026, INS Beas will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with a modernised weapon suite and upgraded combat capability,” the ministry said in a statement.

”The transformative maiden re-powering project marks a significant stride in the maintenance philosophy of the Indian Navy and repair capabilities of M/S CSL,” it said. ”The project would involve more than 50 MSMEs and would lead to generation of employment for more than 3,500 personnel,” the ministry said.

It said the project will be a ”proud flag bearer” of the’Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative in consonance with the ’Make-in-India’ programme of the government.

