Militancy finally on the wane in J&K? Only 10 join ranks this year, say police

SRINAGAR: With local militant recruitment in Kashmir falling to only 10 this year after touching the peak of 218 in 2018, security top brass have opined that militancy will wane due to less recruitment and cross-border elements will find it difficult to sustain terror activities in the union territory.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh has disclosed that only 10 local youth joined militancy in Kashmir this year. Of the 10 new recruits, six were killed in encounters with security forces. In 2022, about 100 local youth had joined militant ranks and 65 new recruits were killed in the encounters.

According to police data, 128 youth had joined militancy in 2021, 167 in 2020, 119 in 2019, 218 in 2018, 128 in 2017 and 88 in 2016. The militant recruitment in the Valley had picked up after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander and poster boy of new age militant Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces in July 2016.

The militant recruitment had touched the peak of 218 in 2018 and since then security agencies had been working to dissuade local youth from joining militancy. “The considerable drop in militant recruitment is good news. The militancy will wane due to less local recruitment. And in such a scenario, Pakistan will find it difficult to sustain militancy in the region,” former J&K Police chief S P Vaid told this newspaper. He said there are many reasons for drop in local recruitment including the prevailing turmoil in Pakistan.

“Pakistan’s internal situation is very bad and this has disillusioned people, especially youth and they are now moving away from militancy and violence. The youth of Kashmir are very intelligent and they know what is the situation in Pakistan and what can they gain from it,” he said.

The former J&K police chief said the security grid is very strong and security forces have gone all out against the militants within J&K. “Besides, the anti-infiltration grid at the LoC and International Border has been strengthened and infiltration bids are being foiled by troops , thus preventing infiltration of militants into J&K”. The authorities, he said, have also successfully countered the radicalization of youth being done by Pakistan and its sponsored agencies.

