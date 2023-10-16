Home Nation

Operation Ajay: SpiceJet plane faces tech issue in Tel Aviv; aircraft taken to Jordan to fix problem 

Operation Ajay has been launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

Published: 16th October 2023 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2023 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi, Oct 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Indian nationals evacuated from Israel under Operation Ajay arrive at Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi, Oct 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet aircraft that operated a flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv on Sunday is facing a technical issue and the plane has been taken to Jordan to rectify the problem, according to sources.

SpiceJet had operated the flight, with an A340 aircraft, under Operation Ajay.

On Monday, the sources said that after landing at Tel Aviv, a technical issue was detected in the aircraft.

To rectify the problem, the plane was taken to Jordan, which was the nearest place that had the facilities to look into the issue, they added.

There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet.

After rectifying the issue, the plane is likely to fly back to the national capital on Tuesday, the sources said.

The plane was originally scheduled to return on Monday.

ALSO READ | Israel denies reports of any 'ceasefire' in Gaza: PM office

On Sunday, SpiceJet said it will be operating a flight with an A340 plane to Tel Aviv.

Operation Ajay has been launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Ajay SpiceJet aircraft Tel Aviv Israel Hamas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp