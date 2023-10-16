Operation Ajay: SpiceJet plane faces tech issue in Tel Aviv; aircraft taken to Jordan to fix problem 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet aircraft that operated a flight from the national capital to Tel Aviv on Sunday is facing a technical issue and the plane has been taken to Jordan to rectify the problem, according to sources.

SpiceJet had operated the flight, with an A340 aircraft, under Operation Ajay.

On Monday, the sources said that after landing at Tel Aviv, a technical issue was detected in the aircraft.

To rectify the problem, the plane was taken to Jordan, which was the nearest place that had the facilities to look into the issue, they added.

There was no immediate comment from SpiceJet.

After rectifying the issue, the plane is likely to fly back to the national capital on Tuesday, the sources said.

The plane was originally scheduled to return on Monday.

On Sunday, SpiceJet said it will be operating a flight with an A340 plane to Tel Aviv.

Operation Ajay has been launched by the government to facilitate the return of Indians who wish to come back from Israel where an intense conflict is going on with militant group Hamas.

