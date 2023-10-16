UGC launches Whatsapp channel for real-time information on higher education

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to modernise its communication strategy and provide information on higher education in real-time, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday launched its WhatsApp channel.

UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said, “The launch of the UGC India WhatsApp Channel is a significant step towards fostering a more inclusive and informed higher education landscape.”

“By embracing technology and utilising a widely used platform, the UGC is modernising its communication strategy and enabling stakeholders to navigate the information on higher education in real-time. This initiative sets a precedent for leveraging digital tools to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency in education governance,” he added.

The channel will ensure that a diverse array of stakeholders, including Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), educators, students, and others, can effortlessly access authentic and up-to-date information at their fingertips.

One of the key advantages of this platform is its inclusivity.

The step was also taken as it was realised that “not everyone may have seamless access to UGC websites or other social media handles, so the WhatsApp Channel will become a powerful tool for reaching a broader audience.”

“In a country as diverse as India, where connectivity varies, this initiative bridges the digital divide and ensures that policy updates on higher education are readily available to all,” Kumar added.

“Real-time updates are a game-changer in the dynamic landscape of higher education. With the WhatsApp Channel, stakeholders can receive timely information on policy changes, educational reforms, and other critical updates as they unfold. This immediacy enhances transparency and allows institutions, educators, and students to adapt swiftly to new developments, fostering a more agile and informed educational ecosystem,” he added.

For Higher Educational Institutions, the channel becomes a direct conduit for staying abreast of regulatory changes, guidelines, and best practices. Educators can benefit from real-time information on curriculum modifications, assessment methodologies, and professional development opportunities.

Students, too, will gain as it will provide them with a direct line to pertinent updates on examinations, scholarships, and other aspects of their academic journey.



