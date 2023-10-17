INDIA bloc alliance only for LS polls: Kamal Nath

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: While Uttar Pradesh’s principal opposition party Samajwadi Party is optimistic of striking alliance with INDIA bloc’s major partner Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the state Congress believes that the opposition’s mega alliance is largely for the Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, MP Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath was questioned by journalists about the possibility of INDIA bloc partners – Congress, AAP and SP – fighting the state polls in MP together. To this Nath said, “Talks have been going on with them (the AAP and SP) are still on.”

According to Nath, talks have already happened with SP and are still on, as we want SP to help us in defeating BJP. “The SP too is interested and I thank Akhilesh Yadav, as he aims to defeat the BJP, which he told me personally,” Nath said.

When asked about the possibility of alliance with SP for the November 17 assembly polls, Nath said, “Our candidates aren’t ready to fight on the SP poll symbol, even if the SP says it’s ready to field our candidates on its symbol. These are practical aspects on the ground.”

