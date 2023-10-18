Assam CM asked to appear before Uttarakhand court for derogatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A Court in Uttarakhand has asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to appear before it on November 18 and file a reply in connection with alleged derogatory remarks against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been asked to file his reply on November 18 following statements made under the suit filed by Dr Ganesh Upadhyay in the court of Udham Singh Nagar District and Sessions Judge, Rudrapur.

According to the lawsuit, "During the campaign for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022, CM Hemant Biswas Sharma, while addressing a public meeting in Kichha assembly constituency, made indecent remarks against former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi. Aggrieved by Sarma's remarks, Dr Ganesh Upadhyay had filed a complaint in the court of District and Sessions Court, Rudrapur Udham Singh Nagar.

In the complaint, Dr Ganesh Upadhyay said, "Along with their association with the Nehru and Gandhi family, three generations have nurtured this country with their blood from independence to the development of this country".

According to Dr Upadhyay, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his address, addressed the then MP Rahul Gandhi with complete animosity towards him, saying, "Which father's son are you, have we asked for proof ?".

"This address by Himanta Biswa Sarma is a public address which is directly defaming the character of Rahul Gandhi's mother and MP Sonia Gandhi," the suit said.

Additional Sessions Judge Udham Singh Nagar Meena Deopa issued a summons to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to appear before it on October 17, 2023. A team of lawyers from Delhi led by Rajiv Nayan reached the court, the next date is November 18, in which the Assam Chief Minister will be presented.

