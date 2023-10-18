Home Nation

Israeli air strikes continue amid outrage over strike on Gazan hospital

Meanwhile, Israeli army has been denying their involvement in a blast at a Gazan Hospital last night.

Palestinians evacuate wounded in Israeli bombardment of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo | AP)

Israeli Air force (IAF) claims that they killed two operatives of Hamas in airstrikes on Tuesday. The Israeli force released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, stating that they attacked dozens of military targets throughout the Gaza strip. 

In the tweet they mentioned the two killed men as Muhammad Alwadia, the commander of the anti-tank system of the Gaza City Brigade of the Hamas and Akram Hijaz, who the Israeli Air Force has claimed was a dealer in weapons, terrorist funds and a coordinator of attacks in Israel and an active member of the Hamas naval system.

The tweet also mentions that the IAF has hit operational headquarters, several assembly areas of Hamas forces, rocket and anti-tank launching positions, as well as "terrorist infrastructures".

Meanwhile, Israeli army has been denying their involvement in a blast at a Gazan Hospital last night. The army released a statement alleging that the hospital was damaged as a result of a failed launch by the GAP terrorist organization. 

According to the Health Ministry officials, at least 500 people had been killed in the air strike on Al-Ahli Hospital.

