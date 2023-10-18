Israeli air strikes continue amid outrage over strike on Gazan hospital

By Online Desk

Israeli Air force (IAF) claims that they killed two operatives of Hamas in airstrikes on Tuesday. The Israeli force released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, stating that they attacked dozens of military targets throughout the Gaza strip.

In the tweet they mentioned the two killed men as Muhammad Alwadia, the commander of the anti-tank system of the Gaza City Brigade of the Hamas and Akram Hijaz, who the Israeli Air Force has claimed was a dealer in weapons, terrorist funds and a coordinator of attacks in Israel and an active member of the Hamas naval system.

ביממה האחרונה חיל-האוויר תקף עשרות מטרות צבאיות ברחבי רצועת עזה; חוסלו שני פעילים נוספים בארגון הטרור חמאס October 18, 2023

The tweet also mentions that the IAF has hit operational headquarters, several assembly areas of Hamas forces, rocket and anti-tank launching positions, as well as "terrorist infrastructures".

כחלק ממטס תקיפה, תקפו מטוסי קרב של חיל-האוויר ביממה האחרונה ברצועת עזה, בין היתר מפקדות מבצעיות, מספר שטחי כינוס של כוחות הארגון, עמדות שיגור רקטות ונ"ט, וכן תשתיות טרור שמתחת לחלקן היו מנהרות הברחה של ארגון הטרור חמאס. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Israeli army has been denying their involvement in a blast at a Gazan Hospital last night. The army released a statement alleging that the hospital was damaged as a result of a failed launch by the GAP terrorist organization.

According to the Health Ministry officials, at least 500 people had been killed in the air strike on Al-Ahli Hospital.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Israeli Air force (IAF) claims that they killed two operatives of Hamas in airstrikes on Tuesday. The Israeli force released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, stating that they attacked dozens of military targets throughout the Gaza strip. In the tweet they mentioned the two killed men as Muhammad Alwadia, the commander of the anti-tank system of the Gaza City Brigade of the Hamas and Akram Hijaz, who the Israeli Air Force has claimed was a dealer in weapons, terrorist funds and a coordinator of attacks in Israel and an active member of the Hamas naval system. ביממה האחרונה חיל-האוויר תקף עשרות מטרות צבאיות ברחבי רצועת עזה; חוסלו שני פעילים נוספים בארגון הטרור חמאסgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 18, 2023 The tweet also mentions that the IAF has hit operational headquarters, several assembly areas of Hamas forces, rocket and anti-tank launching positions, as well as "terrorist infrastructures". כחלק ממטס תקיפה, תקפו מטוסי קרב של חיל-האוויר ביממה האחרונה ברצועת עזה, בין היתר מפקדות מבצעיות, מספר שטחי כינוס של כוחות הארגון, עמדות שיגור רקטות ונ"ט, וכן תשתיות טרור שמתחת לחלקן היו מנהרות הברחה של ארגון הטרור חמאס. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 18, 2023 Meanwhile, Israeli army has been denying their involvement in a blast at a Gazan Hospital last night. The army released a statement alleging that the hospital was damaged as a result of a failed launch by the GAP terrorist organization. According to the Health Ministry officials, at least 500 people had been killed in the air strike on Al-Ahli Hospital. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp