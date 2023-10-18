Meanwhile, LPG @ Rs 750, old-age pension in Mizoram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Subsidised LPG cylinders, cashless treatment and old age pension are among the Congress’ poll promises in Mizoram. In its election manifesto, the Congress promised that if it is voted to power, the state government would extend health insurance cover of Rs 15 lakh for cashless treatment in hospitals to families which do not have regular government employees.

Further, the party promised old age pension of Rs 2,000 per month under Indira Gandhi Old Age Pension Scheme and LPG at Rs 750 per cylinder to certain categories of people. It promised that it will establish the ‘Young Mizo Entrepreneurs Programme’ with startup funding provisions and target creating one lakh jobs for Mizo youth.

The Congress also promised that the government would make budget provision of Rs 5 crore every year to assist patients undergoing treatment for cancer and other serious ailments. It promised that the assistance to widows and disabled people under the National Social Assistance Programme would be enhanced to Rs 2,000 per month and that it would establish a government which is efficient, transparent and free from corruption.

“The Congress government will strengthen grassroots democracy by giving more power, more responsibilities and financial resources to the Village Councils and more local bodies. It will set up better and durable public infrastructure assets like roads, airports, power systems etc. to promote all-round economic development of Mizoram,” the party promised. It further promised to take steps to enable farmers and entrepreneurs develop sustainable economic and livelihood activities.

