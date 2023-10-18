Home Nation

Non-bailable warrant against Amarmani Tripathi

The case is related to the kidnapping of the son of Dharamraj Gupta in 2001.

Published: 18th October 2023

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: MP/MLA court of Basti issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former UP cabinet minister Amarmani Tripathi in a 22-year-old kidnapping case. 

The case is related to the kidnapping of the son of Dharamraj Gupta in 2001. While issuing the NBW against Tripathi on Monday, the court also directed the Superintendent of Police of Basti to constitute a special team to arrest Tripathi and produce him in court on November 1.

It may be recalled that Tripathi and his wife Madhumani, who are serving life term in connection with the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla, were released from the jail ahead of completion of their terms on August 26, 2023.

The order of the premature release of the couple was issued by UP prison department citing state’s 2018 policy on remission since both had completed 16 years of their sentence. However, Tripathi had failed to appear in Basti MP/MLA court despite repeated summons on October 16. Tripathi has been averting appearances in court on the pretext of illness for quite sometime.

